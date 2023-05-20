‘Some reservations’: Spurs aren’t keen on ‘hugely talented’ manager because of his personality – journalist











Tottenham have some reservations about hiring Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager due to his personality.

That’s according to The Times’ Tom Allnutt who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast about De Zerbi’s credentials as Tottenham continue to look for a new manager.

The Brighton boss has been hugely impressive this season, and there have been some strong links with Tottenham, but according to Allnutt, Spurs do have some reservations about his fiery personality both on the touchline and behind the scenes.

Indeed, De Zerbi has never been a manager to hide his emotions, and Spurs are wary of that.

Spurs’ De Zerbi reservations

Allnutt shared what he knows about the Italian.

“The way he has developed this Brighton team, he is a hugely talented manager, but on a serious point, there are some reservations at Spurs about his fiery personality, but my point of view is why not? Why not have a manager like that? It was one of the positive things about Conte, he would fire up his players and the team. Ok it wasn’t good in the press room,” Allnutt said.

Why not?

Allnutt questioned why Spurs wouldn’t want a manager in this mould, and we have to ask the same question.

Passion is one of the key attributes that any successful manager has to have. From Jose Mourinho to Pep Guardiola to Jurgen Klopp, the best managers aren’t often stoic on the touchline, are they?

Of course, De Zerbi can take this to a different level sometimes, but with Spurs’ current squad looking utterly disinterested at times, perhaps the 43-year-old is exactly who they need to light a fire under them.

Tottenham would be fools to pass up on De Zerbi due to his perceived fieriness.

