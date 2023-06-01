Some people at Elland Road want 35k-a-week player to stay at Leeds United











Some people at Elland Road reportedly want Liam Cooper to stay at Leeds United in the Championship next season.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim that Cooper is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds look set for a decisive summer after being relegated from the Premier League over the weekend.

There will undoubtedly be some outgoings as the Whites prepare for a return to the Championship, with Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams already being linked with moves away from the club.

But it seems that Leeds’ captain, Liam Cooper, should end up staying at Elland Road beyond the summer.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Some at Elland Road want Cooper to stay

The Athletic claims there are people inside Elland Road who want to keep Cooper at Leeds.

Cooper has just a year left on his current deal and is receiving interest ahead of the summer.

The Scotland international has endured a frustrating campaign, with his progress being hampered by injuries.

Of course, Cooper did seem to suggest just yesterday that he will be a Leeds player next season. The £35,000-a-week defender took to Instagram and declared ‘I will never turn my back on my club’.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

While Cooper has received plenty of criticism during Leeds’ spell in the Premier League, it seems like a sensible choice to let him see out his contract.

The 31-year-old could be a good option for the Whites at centre-back in the Championship and he was an important part of the side that earned promotion to the Premier League back in 2020.

Of course, Leeds fans will probably be hoping to see a younger centre-back partnership next season as they look to build for the future. But they could do a lot worse than having Cooper as a backup option to a partnership of Maximilian Wober and returning loanee Charlie Cresswell.

