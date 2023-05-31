‘Some momentum’: ‘Brilliant’ manager has a real chance of getting the Tottenham job now - journalist











Ange Postecoglou has considerable momentum behind him in the race to become the new Tottenham manager now.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke, speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Postecoglou does have momentum behind them in this race, stating that the ‘brilliant’ manager ticks a number of boxes in terms of what Spurs are looking for.

Of course, we’re into the seventh week of Spurs’ managerial search, so this one may not be concluded anytime soon, but it looks as though Postecoglou could be the man they end up settling on.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Postecoglou’s growing momentum

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Postecoglou.

“The current situation, clearly Slot is now out of the picture, so I think Ange Postecoglou has some momentum, he ticks a number of boxes, obviously a lack of experience in the top five leagues, Celtic have a cup final I think on the June 3rd, so I wouldn’t expect any movement on him before then,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Twists and turns

Postecoglou may be bursting through the pack to lead the race to become the new Tottenham manager, but it’s hard to imagine there won’t be more twists and turns in this race.

Indeed, after seven weeks of hearing conflicting reports on a daily basis, it’s very difficult to believe that this will be the last we hear about Spurs and their search for a new manager.

With no Sporting Director at the club and a number of weeks to go until pre-season, one has to imagine that Daniel Levy will take a bit more time to assess his options before moving for a manager, be that Postecoglou or even someone else.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Show all