Leeds United could be in for an exciting and cagey 24 hours.

On one hand, there could be more incomings at Leeds such as Matt O’Riley, but, on the other hand, there could still be some departures before the deadline this evening.

Luis Sinisterra is being linked with a move away, while Crysencio Summerville is also one to watch.

According to Tom White, speaking on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 9:10AM), Burnley are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in Summerville.

White says that a number of top-flight teams want Summerville, but Leeds do still hold all of the cards here as Summerville still has three years on his contract.

Summerville wanted by a number of clubs

White shared what he knows about the young winger.

“We’ve got some breaking news coming from Burnley which also involves Leeds United as well, because Leeds have rejected a bid from Burnley for the winger Crysencio Summerville.

Burnley we’re told are one of a number of Premier League clubs who are interested in him, he’s only 21 and has three years left on his Leeds deal,” White said.

“Leeds, in a way, have the upper hand here but they are in the Championship and Burnley are in the Premier League.

“They have brought in a few wingers this summer but they are already looking at another one now.

“This might actually worry Sunderland fans as well, because we know Burnley are after Jack Clarke and if they can’t get Summerville, will they go back in for him? That’s one to watch for Burnley today.”

Tricky

This is a very precarious position for Leeds.

Summerville may well be keen to sign for a Premier League club before the close of play today, and with a number of sides keen on the winger, this is a move that could go ahead.

Leeds have struggled to keep hold of their stars this summer, and Summerville could be another late departure.