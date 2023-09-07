There is reportedly ‘frustration’ at Tottenham Hotspur over Hugo Lloris’ situation at the club.

That’s according to The Guardian, with the outlet claiming that Tottenham believe their former captain has had plenty of time to find a new club.

Lloris was expected to leave Spurs over the summer after the club announced he was free to explore transfer opportunities.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to Lazio, while OGC Nice and Newcastle United also expressed a late interest in signing him.

But a move for Lloris failed to materialise and a fresh report claims some at Tottenham are frustrated over his situation.

Tottenham frustrated over Lloris

The Guardian reports there is ‘frustration’ at Spurs over Lloris’ situation at the club.

Indeed, Tottenham believe he’s had plenty of time to secure a move away from North London.

It’s noted that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had even given Lloris his word that he could leave on a free transfer.

Lloris is yet to feature under Postecoglou after he was also left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour squad.

The £100,000-a-week man has been replaced by summer signing Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster seems to be Postecoglou’s preferred back-up option to the Italian.

It’s no surprise that Spurs are seemingly frustrated over Lloris’ failure to secure a move away from the club this summer.

The former France skipper has had weeks to find a suitable move, but he may just be waiting to run his contract down.

Nevertheless, Lloris has been a fantastic servant to Tottenham and has also been a brilliant goalkeeper for them over the years. It would be a shame for him to leave North London on a bitter note.