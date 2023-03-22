Solbakken so pleased Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid











Stale Solbakken has suggested that he is really pleased that Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal, but added that Real Madrid have also benefitted from the sale.

When Martin Odegaard left the Bernabeu to join Arsenal, there were still some doubts over whether he would live up to expectations. Of course, he had actually spent six years on the books at the Bernabeu. But he only managed to make a handful of appearances for Los Blancos.

Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images

But any doubts over the Norwegian’s talent have been put to bed. In fact, there is an argument that Odegaard has been the best player in the Premier League this season.

Solbakken so pleased Odegaard went to Arsenal

He may well end the campaign by getting his hands on the title. And his national team boss has suggested – in comments reported by Mundo Deportivo – that he is delighted that Odegaard did make the move to North London.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“It was very good for Martin’s development, and Real Madrid has managed without him. They have very promising young midfielders, two Frenchmen who have done very well, and veterans who maintain the level. Selling him at that time was the right decision for the club and even more so for Martin,” he said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Football has had so many wonderkids who ultimately get nowhere near to realising the apparent potential they were showing as teenagers.

Odegaard made his professional debut at the age of 15, having initially appeared for Stromsgodset’s first-team in a friendly at 13.

His move to the Spanish capital appeared to have the potential to derail his development. Going through the ranks and making the grade at the Bernabeu seemed like an incredible challenge.

It never quite happened for Odegaard at Real. But their loss is most definitely Arsenal’s gain.

It must be remembered that the Gunners paid an initial £30 million for Odegaard. That is an unbelievable price given that he is now the captain and becoming one of the best in the world at the age of 24.

You can understand Solbakken’s view that the deal has worked out for Real. They are certainly not lacking quality in midfield.

However, if some of the decision makers at the Bernabeu had their time again, you would imagine that they would want a lot more for Odegaard when Arsenal registered an interest in a permanent deal.