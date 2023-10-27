‘So quick’: Steven Caulker says he loves watching £43m Tottenham player

Tottenham play Crystal Palace tonight looking to continue their fine form and the defensive duo of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero will be vital again.

Van de Ven and Romero have formed quite the partnership this season. Their performances have been crucial to Spurs doing so well, and they’ll want another clean-sheet tonight.

Of course, Van de Ven is the new man at the club. Spurs paid around £43m for him in the summer and so far, it’s looking money well spent.

And that’s an opinion shared by former Tottenham man Steven Caulker.

Caulker praises Micky van de Ven’s Tottenham impact

Speaking to Tottenham’s official media channels, Caulker was full of praise for a few Spurs players.

And when it came to Van de Ven, Caulker admitted he loves watching him.

“I love his aggression in his tackles. No messing about, gets in, straight up. He’s so quick and he shows that time and time again. But it’s not just about the tackles, it’s also about his positioning. Look how quickly he covers the gaps and gets over,” Caulker said.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Van de Ven has settled in well and goalkeeper Vicario only said this week that he is a player with unbelievable potential.

Van de Ven perfect next to Romero

One of the most impressive things about watching Micky van de Ven is the speed in which he covers the ground.

The Dutchman looks like he’s played in the Premier League for years and really, he is the ideal foil for Romero alongside him.

As a duo, they are looking brilliant and if they keep it up, then a title run might well be in sight for Spurs.

As Caulker says he, Van de Ven has aggression and pace in abundance and that will serve him well for the rest of this season.