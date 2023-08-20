Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted with Pape Matar Sarr’s display in yesterday’s crucial league win.

Speaking after the game via football.london, Postecoglou praised the energy and quality that Sarr brings to the team.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The manager was full of superlatives for the 20-year-old and credited his attitude as a key factor in his success.

Postecoglou said: “Yeah, brilliant. He’s been great from the moment I arrived.

“He’s got a great energy about him, but he’s got quality there too.

“He’s one of those midfielders who causes the opposition real problems because whether it’s him running with the ball or without the ball, he runs forward, he runs aggressively and he disrupts the opposition.

“He’s just got a great temperament for a young guy. So really pleased for him.”

Sarr was brilliant in Tottenham’s midfield three alongside Yves Bissouma and James Maddison and it’s no surprise to see Postecoglou giving so much praise.

And although an injury concern for James Maddison might be a blip on the day, there was a lot to be positive about.

Postecoglou very happy with Sarr’s performance in Tottenham win

Spurs next travel to Bournemouth on Saturday and unless Maddison’s injury does keep him out you would expect the same midfield three.

Tottenham of course signed Sarr way before the Postecoglou era began.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Sarr signed for the club in August 2021 for a fee of around £15m before heading back to his former club FC Metz on loan for the season.

Sarr started his career in a Spurs shirt under Antonio Conte but was only used sparingly.

And much like his Tottenham teammate Bissouma, Sarr looks like a new signing under Postecoglou.

The manager credited Sarr for the energy in his efforts, and the player might well do the same towards his manager.

Postecoglou is overseeing a massive change for Spurs this summer but is doing it with some confidence.

And with four points from their opening two games and a lot of positives on display, there’s an excitement around the club that’s been missing for too long.

It might be slightly hasty to say that Spurs are back, but they are certainly showing promise.