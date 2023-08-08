‘So much quality’: Journalist hails Spurs defender’s display v Barca, ‘could be a big player’ for Postecoglou

Tottenham enjoyed their last pre-season game against Barcelona and one player who massively impressed journalist Alasdair Gold was Ivan Perisic.

The first-half was electric for Tottenham. They went 1-0 down but went into half-time with a 2-1 lead thanks to a brace from Oliver Skipp.

It looks like Perisic, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, impressed and also had a big influence in one of the first-half goals. Spurs couldn’t keep the lead but it was still a good performance.

Speaking via Football.London, journalist Gold said: “(Perisic) Played a lovely reverse ball to Reguilon in the build up to Skipp’s goal and then supplied the perfect cross for his second. As a winger, he could be a big player for Postecoglou if he sticks around. His deliveries have so much quality.” He also gave the player an eight out of ten.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Perisic impresses for Spurs vs Barcelona

Perisic is an experienced head to have in the dressing room. His performance against Barcelona showed that he still has top quality.

Despite him being linked away, Ange Postecoglou may be massively impressed by his pre-season performance against a top team. This may see him understandably want to keep him at the club this season.

Perisic was brought in by Antonio Conte, but it may be under the new manager that we truly see him thrive at the North London club.

It looks like the rebuild at Spurs is bringing some great players in. Mixed with the players already there, it looks like Postecoglou has the recipe for a very successful season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Fans of the club must be very excited for the new season. They finally have a progressive manager and have made some good signings.

Pre-season would have no doubt given the manager more questions than answers as it feels like a lot of the players have performed very well.