‘So languid’: BBC pundit believes £63m Newcastle player looks quite lazy when he plays

Newcastle were playing their first Champions League game in two decades tonight and BBC pundit Pat Nevin spoke about the impact of Alexander Isak during the first half.

The Newcastle forward signed for the club in August 2022 for £63million and this was a club-record at the time.

He is still only 23 years-old but he is also a key player for both Newcastle and his country Sweden. For Sweden, Isak has already made 42 appearances.

The striker was rested by manager Eddie Howe and didn’t play a single minute in the Premier League in their 1-0 victory against Brentford. This was to make sure he was fully ready for AC Milan away.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Pat Nevin on Alexander Isak

Since joining the club, Isak has made 31 appearances in all competitions before their Champions League match. He has managed 12 goals and three assists.

This is a decent tally, but in the first half Nevin was praising the player whilst also emphasising that he didn’t look at his best in the first half and in fact had moments where he looked a little lazy.

Nevin was speaking about the forward during the first half via BBC Sport whilst on BBC Radio 5 Live. He said: “If you don’t watch Alexander Isak very often you could get a little bit fed up with him. He looks so languid. It’s imperative that he can hold the ball up, help his teammates out and give them a bit of rest.

“If you do watch him then you know he can do something absolutely startling like very few others can do. So far he’s been very well marshalled.”

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Isak definitely does have top potential and he can definitely have a huge impact on how Newcastle perform in all competitions this season.

He was no doubt kept quiet in the first half and he was very well marshalled by AC Milan during the first 45 minutes. He definitely managed to get in some good positions but overall the Italian side dominated the first half.