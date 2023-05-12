'So inconsistent': Chris Sutton predicts Aston Villa v Tottenham result











Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League game in terms of European qualification.

Unai Emery’s Villans currently sit eighth in the table, while Ryan Mason’s Spurs are sixth in the standings.

Three points separate Villa and Tottenham, with both teams having played 35 games this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Villa will be hoping to bounce back from consecutive 1-0 losses, at Wolves and Manchester United respectively.

Meanwhile, Spurs got their month off to a winning start after a disappointing April.

The north Londoners beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to end a four-match winless run.

BBC Sport published Chris Sutton’s latest Premier League prediction piece on Thursday.

The Premier League icon backed Villa to do the double over Spurs this season, having beaten them 2-0 previously.

He reckons Emery’s charges will run out 2-1 winners over the Lilywhites.

“This is a big game, because if Villa win by more than two goals they will leapfrog Tottenham in the table,” he wrote on BBC Sport.

“As well as being important it is almost impossible to call, and I suppose the safest thing to do is to predict a draw. I don’t like doing that, though.

“Villa have slipped up a couple of times recently but I really have no idea which Spurs side will show up and I cannot back them when they are so inconsistent.

“Unai Emery’s side won 2-0 at Tottenham this season, so I am going for them to do the double.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Aston Villa v Tottenham team news

Villa have currently no fresh injury concerns. Jed Steer and Matty Cash, however, remain out.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the season for Spurs.

As per the Evening Standard, there is hope Yves Bissouma could feature before the end of the campaign.

Emerson Royal played in a three-man backline in place of Eric Dier last time out.

He did well, so Mason could opt to keep him in that position.