‘So impressed’: Paul Merson says he’s never seen £60m player have a bad game for Liverpool

Liverpool were so busy this summer as they performed major surgery on their midfield.

The Reds signed four new midfield players, and while we’ve not seen the likes of Wataru Endo or Ryan Gravenberch much yet, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are already making their mark.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has been full of praise for Szoboszlai after his scintillating start for Liverpool, and he says that he’s actually not seen the Hungarian have a bad game for Liverpool yet after arriving in a £60m deal.

Merson hails Szoboszlai

The pundit spoke highly of the Hungarian.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has been the pick of the bunch, for me. I hadn’t seen much of the lad while he was at RB Leipzig but I have to say I’ve been so impressed by him, he hasn’t had a bad game yet! He scored a worldie the other day and does a bit of everything, he’s going to be phenomenal for Liverpool in the coming years,” Merson said.

Looks unreal

It has to be said that Szoboszlai looks absolutely incredible for Liverpool so far.

Of course, it’s still early days for the midfielder, but the first signs have been incredibly promising.

Szoboszlai looks to be a brilliant talent, and if he carries on in this vein of form, he could well end up being considered as the signing of the summer come the end of the season.

Let’s hope that Szoboszlai can keep this up and help Liverpool towards a title challenge this term.