‘So important’: Pep Guardiola says £34m star Arsenal reportedly want to sign was once one of his key men

Arsenal have been liked to Joao Cancelo this summer transfer window and manager Pep Guardiola has praised the importance of the player.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to reunite with Manchester City player Cancelo at the Gunners.

The North London side were a surprising title challenger last season and now they are looking to strengthen the squad to make sure they can go one better next season.

They have already signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, but it looks like the transfers are far from over at the club.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola discusses future of Arsenal target Cancelo

Cancelo fell out of favour last season at Manchester City. Due to this, he was loaned out to Bayern Munich and returned to England this summer. Now, he is reportedly available for £34million.

Fabrizio Romano reported the comments that Pep Guardiola said when asked about Cancelo. He said: “João Cancelo is here. João has been so important for us in the past. After the loan at Bayern he is back here and is part of the group. So we will see what happens”

The saga of Cancelo at Manchester City is a massively surprising one. He was a pivotal player two seasons ago and the full-back was even given the number seven at the club.

After that, his performances started to drop and Guardiola then didn’t want him in the team despite him being a key man before. He ended up having a decent loan spell at Bayern.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Arsenal have signed some top players and with the addition of Timber, who can play as a centre-back and a right-back, they should not be desperate to sign Cancelo.

They have good quality in his position and they also now have depth there. No doubt Mikel Arteta will know best as the two worked together at Manchester City. If they want to battle for the title then Arteta will have to make some big decisions about who to bring in and who to keep.