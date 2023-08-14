‘So hit and miss’: Alan Pardew says 26-year-old Tottenham player isn’t good enough

Tottenham drew with Brentford this weekend to get their Premier League season off and running.

It was a strange feeling for Spurs as they took to the field without Harry Kane. New captain Heung-Min Son led the way, starting with a huddle down in front of the away end as one notable change.

In the main, it was much of the same from Spurs. There was promise at times but they lacked a proper cutting edge and when Cristian Romero went off, looked shaky at the back at times.

And speaking of that cutting edge, it was down to Richarlison to lead the line in Kane’s absence.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

But talking about the Brazilian on TalkSPORT last night, former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew claimed that Richarlison is simply too hit and miss and ultimately, can’t replace Kane.

“This particular player, Richarlison, is so hit and miss. Some of the stuff he can do, technically, is amazing. He can lift it over a centre-halves head, he can do things, he can score a goal from a ridiculous angle,” Pardew said.

“But I just think if you’re going to be the striker at Spurs, you need to do so much more. You’ve had Harry Kane doing it at an exceptional level and with the work rate in the defensive side of things. Richarlison I don’t think he can do that I really don’t. His best position might be down the side, it might be better for him.”

Big shoes to fill and Richarlison needs help

Richarlison might be able to do some bits and bobs this season and there’ll be games where he no doubt gets in and among the goals.

But right now, he is a striker who needs help. Replacing Kane is a massive issue for Spurs and whether or not the Brazilian number nine can do it, remains to be seen.

For now, it might be wise for Tottenham to bring in another forward and let him share the load with Richarlison. Failure to do so will just prolong the agony of losing Kane.