Tottenham are flying at the moment in the Premier League.

10 points from four games with zero losses is an incredible start to the season, and while we don’t want to attribute all of their success to one man, it’s impossible to ignore the impact James Maddison is having on this team.

Indeed, the midfielder has been absolutely brilliant since joining Tottenham, but don’t just take our word for it, speaking on Fantasy 606, Chris Sutton has been full of praise for the former Leicester City man too, stating that he’s almost certainly going to get a place in his FPL team now, even though Tottenham have some tough fixtures coming up.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Maddison brilliant

Sutton was full of praise for the midfielder.

:Going for Spurs attackers, you can’t lose. I had this discussion about getting Maddison in. They have tough fixtures and tricky games, but Maddison is so good at this moment in time you can’t not have him in the team, so I’m going to insist on James Maddison coming in for us albeit they have some tricky fixtures,” Sutton said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Peak of his powers

It has to be said that James Maddison looks to be at the peak of his powers at the moment.

The midfielder has, arguably, never played better, and it’s absolutely amazing that this run of form has come just as he’s settling in at a new club under a new manager.

Maddison has taken to life under Ange Postecoglou like a duck to water, and if he keeps this up, he could well end up being in the conversation for Player of the Season come the end of this campaign.

Tottenham are very lucky to have Maddison to say the least.