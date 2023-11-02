‘So dangerous’: Oleksandr Zinchenko says £34m Liverpool player is an utter nightmare to play against

Oleksandr Zinchenko has seen it all in the Premier League.

The Ukrainian has played in almost every position for two of the very best teams in the league, and he’s had some tough challenges along the way.

He’s attacked against the best defenders in the league and he’s defended against the best attackers in the league, and, most of the time, he’s able to come out on top.

However, speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the Arsenal star has admitted that there is one player he always struggles against.

Indeed, Zinchenko has now gone on the record to name Mohamed Salah as his toughest opponent since arriving in England.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Salah a nightmare

Zinchenko shared his verdict on the £34m Liverpool star.

“Who is the toughest opponent you have faced in the Premier League?” Zinchenko was asked.

“I would say Mo Salah, pace, power, an explosive player, he is so dangerous,” Zinchenko said.

No shame in that

There’s no shame in admitting that Salah can give you the runaround, because there probably isn’t a defender in the Premier League who hasn’t had the same experience.

The Egyptian is just a nightmare to play against, he can beat you in so many ways.

He’s faster than almost anyone else, he’s one of the strongest players in the league, and his shot is like a rocket.

You can’t give him space and you can’t get too close to him. All in all, defending against Salah is probably the most unenviable task in football at the moment.

Zinchenko is one of the most talented left-backs in the league and even he says that he can’t keep tabs on Salah.

We certainly don’t envy any full-back who has to play against the Liverpool star, especially when he’s in the sort of form he’s been showing this season.