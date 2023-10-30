‘Smashing people’: Jermain Defoe says 33-year-old who Tottenham let go was always going through teammates in training

Tottenham are absolutely flying this season under Ange Postecoglou as they sit top of the Premier League table.

After years of frustrating and flitting between a number of top managers, the former Celtic boss seems to have got things right so far in North London.

Of course, it wasn’t too long ago that Mauricio Pochettino had Spurs pushing for the title and in the Champions League final. Most of those players in that side have now left, with left-back Danny Rose one of the most recent to depart in 2021.

And speaking about Rose on the Football Firsts podcast, Jermain Defoe has spoken fondly of the left-back.

Jermain Defoe says Danny Rose was a nightmare in training

Speaking on the Football First pod, Defoe was tasked with picking a left-back for his XI. And getting to Rose, the former England striker was full of praise for his former teammate.

“I’m going Danny Rose. On his day, consistent, strong, quick, loved a tackle. I remember that season with Poch when we should have won the league, just proper man. Strong, hard to play against. Proper defender, cos he just loved a tackle. Even in training, he’d be smashing people,” Defoe said.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rose ended up being signed by Watford but that spell didn’t work out and he has since been without a club.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Tottenham should have done better

Danny Rose was a key part of that Tottenham side under Pochettino and when you look back, that Spurs side should have got over the line.

Pochettino did a great job and it’s taken until now under Postecoglou for them to get back to those levels.

If Postecoglou can get Tottenham to some success this season, then some of this current squad might be talked about fondly like Defoe speaks on Rose here.

Certainly, Spurs have had some top players over the years and Rose rightly gets a mention.