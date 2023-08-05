‘Smart move’: BBC Pundit says Leeds have now done something very clever

Leeds United have made a number of poor decisions in recent years.

Indeed, there’s a reason they were relegated to the Championship last season – shoddy signings, mad managerial appointments and torrid tactics.

However, after going down to the Championship, Leeds are now at the beginning of a new era, and speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Jobi McAnuff has hailed one of the big decisions Leeds have had to make.

Indeed, McAnuff praised the Whites for their decision to hire Daniel Farke as their new gaffer, claiming that it was a very smart move to get a manager in who knows what it takes to get promoted and be successful at this level.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Farke a smart hire

McAnuff praised Leeds for bringing Farke in.

“Absolutely I think in terms of getting him in with his track record at this level it’s a smart move getting a manager who clearly understands the demands and can set a team up to go and get promoted. It’s a different kettle of fish to the team he got promoted at Norwich,” McAnuff said.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Best available

We really can’t knock Leeds for hiring Daniel Farke. In all honesty, he’s the best manager they could’ve gotten at this level.

Leeds’ two relegation compatriots have gone for Enzo Maresca and Russell Martin, two managers with style but no substance – neither man has ever earned promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Leeds have gone for a gaffer who has proven he can get over the line at this level, and while Maresca and Martin may play nicer football, in the Championship the only thing that matters are results.

Leeds needed to get this managerial appointment right, and we can’t help but feel as though they’ve gotten this one spot on.