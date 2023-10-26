‘Sluggish’: Pundit says £100k-a-week Arsenal player looked really slow against Sevilla

Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-1 on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, but it has to be said that it wasn’t a vintage performance for certain players on the evening.

Indeed, while the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were brilliant against Sevilla, Martin Odegaard wasn’t as good as we’d have hoped him to be, while Eddie Nketiah didn’t make much of an impact off the bench.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has been discussing Nketiah’s showing in Europe in mid-week, and he’s claimed that the striker did indeed look sluggish against the Spanish outfit.

Nketiah looked sluggish

Clarke shared his verdict on the £100k-a-week Arsenal striker.

“Eddie Nketiah, I’d like to see him start at the weekend, I think he looked a bit sluggish last night, Sergio Ramos was running away from him, and like you noted, he can’t run away from anyone,” The host said.

“I think that is a good observation actually. I thought the same thing, he looked a bit sluggish. It’s the type of game for him, with Jesus let’s hope it’s not too bad, I’m assuming he won’t start against Sheffield United, in which case, against a team with two fit centre-halves, the bottom line is that Eddie’s movement can drag people around, so he will play and hopefully he’ll run amock,” Clarke said.

Nketiah has to step up

Nketiah might be in line to get a chance this weekend after Gabriel Jesus picked up a knock, and he has to step up in this one.

The striker has to fight and claw for every minute he plays for Arsenal, and when these sorts of opportunities come around, he can’t take his eye off the ball.

Nketiah is a great player when he’s at it, but performances like the one against Sevilla won’t do his case for being a starter any favours.

Let’s hope the striker puts in a better showing this weekend.