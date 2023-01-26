Sky's Dharmesh Sheth shares Pedro Porro update amid Tottenham and Chelsea links











Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with Pedro Porro in recent weeks.

The most recent speculation has been about Spurs, who appear to have made progress in talks with Sporting CP.

However, if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the January transfer window, it’s not to underestimate Chelsea.

The Blues had seemingly lost interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk as Arsenal edged closer to a deal.

And then, Chelsea swooped and made him theirs, leaving the Gunners stunned.

Tottenham have been plugging away, and there hasn’t been much concrete speculation involving the Blues at present.

However, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has warned that rival clubs may start circling if Spurs can’t wrap a deal up soon.

“If it isn’t completed by today or tomorrow, then as we head into the weekend, and into early next week that’s when more rivals might start to circle,” he told The Football Terrace,

“Because Pedro Porro wants a Premier League move, he’s keen on Spurs, but time is now of the essence.

‘Why is there no deal yet?’

Now, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided a somewhat worrying update for Spurs fans about Porro.

He has told The Transfer Show that Tottenham are getting frustrated and feel that Sporting are dragging negotiations out.

“Talks are continuing between Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon over the signing of right-back Pedro Porro,” he said (26/1/23, 17:10).

“It’s our information that Spurs are getting frustrated now – they perceive Sporting to be dragging out negotiations.

“Remember, there is a £39m release clause.

“Tottenham have been reluctant to pay that release clause up front.

“But we are told they are prepared to meet Sporting’s financial package as a whole. Not necessarily in a one-off payment.

“The question is, why is there no deal yet? It will come down to the structure of the deal.

“If they end up paying the release clause in full, Spurs fans will be left thinking ‘why didn’t they just do that at the beginning of the window’.

“Sporting are already looking at alternatives – including Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey.

“If Porro’s release clause is met, former employers Manchester City stand to make £11.7m thanks to a 30 per cent sell-on clause they inserted into his agreement, when they sold him to Sporting in May 2022.”

With Lyon’s Jean-Michel Aulas confirming that Malo Gusto will stay put until the summer, Chelsea may turn their attentions elsewhere.

The Blues have already hijacked one North London club’s big move this month, they’ll surely fancy their chances of making it two.