Sky Sports shares Enzo Fernandez update amid Chelsea and Liverpool links











Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez in recent weeks.

Back in December, O Jogo reported that the Reds had ‘priority’ over the Benfica and Albiceleste star.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Liverpool held talks over Fernandez amid “strong interest”.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

At the time, he said the race for the 21-year-old was open.

And should Fernandez stay with Benfica past the deadline, Liverpool can try properly for him in summer.

However, reports are now doing the rounds suggesting Chelsea are trying to get a deal over the line.

Sky Sports say Portuguese broadcaster SIC told them Fernandez was undergoing his Chelsea medical in Lisbon.

Club officials are understood to be in Lisbon as they work to get a deal over the line.

And the Blues have apparently told Benfica they are prepared to pay Fernandez’s £105m (€120m) release clause.

Chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show: “Chelsea have the resources to do this in the last minute.

“They have a private jet on standby and can have the medical done in Lisbon.

“The player is doing what he can to make this deal happen. Benfica are prepared for this to be done in the last minute.”

Can Chelsea beat Liverpool to 2022 World Cup’s best young player?

Bad news for Liverpool, who could potentially miss out on a top midfielder in the summer due to Chelsea’s swoop.

The Reds are in need of bolstering their midfield ranks amid ageing legs and expiring contract.

Although Jude Bellingham remains their top target, Liverpool will have surely compiled a wish-list.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Fernandez is a ‘spectacular’ talent who would be a fine addition to the Anfield ranks.

He played a key role in helping Argentina lift the World Cup in Qatar in December.

The Albiceleste ace won the Best Young Player award at the tournament.

Fernandez has also been equally as impressive in the Champions League this season.

However, if Chelsea can get a late deal over the line, Liverpool will have to tweak their midfield wish-list.