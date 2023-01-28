Sky Sports reporter claims seven clubs now want to sign Tottenham star











Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has offered an update on the future of Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

The Englishman was linked with a move away to Italy during the summer transfer window but it did not materalise.

His gametime has not improved since then, and Sheth says that there is widespread interest in him before this winter’s deadline.

He did add that Antonio Conte is a fan of Tanganga and does not want to lose him going into the business end of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sheth on Tanganga future

He said: “It’s rather like what happened in the summer there was lots of interest in him. He’s in and out of the team.

“But the thing is I think Antonio Conte likes him. Great attitude and he can cover across the backline for Tottenham. He’s quite a valuable commodity.

“For the player himself, does he want more football? There are teams out there who could probably provide him with that.

“As it stands Spurs want to keep him.”

The report says that clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Turkey are all keen on the defender, with seven total potential suitors.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian interest is still there, but it seems that Tanganga could go somewhere to get gametime between now and Tuesday’s deadline.

It is just a case of whether Spurs will let him go on reasonable terms and whether Tanganga wants to stay and fight for his place or go somewhere on loan where he might get 20 games between now and the summer.