Sky Sports' relegation probability statistic will worry Everton fans











Everton picked up a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last night but a worrying statistic from Sky Sports will have Everton fans fearing relegation.

Sean Dyche will be pleased as the Toffees were 1-0 down until deep into injury time. Defender Michael Keane then scored a screamer which shocked Spurs.



Both sides were reduced to ten men in the second half. It will worry Everton as they are now missing Abdoulaye Doucoure for three matches.

Sky Sports analysed the relegation battle after the game and it showed a relegation predictor, sourced by Opta. Football Daily tweeted out the predictor on social media.

As you can see, despite Everton sitting in 15th, the predictor shows they have the third highest probability of getting relegated.

Sky Sports statistic should worry Everton fans

Stats and future predictions are not perfect as we know, but seeing Everton predicted to go down is a worrying sign for Dyche and Toffees fans.

Everton have some really tough games coming up. They still have to face Manchester City, Manchester United, Brighton and Newcastle. This is probably a big reason for the club being predicted to go down.

Despite this, the Merseyside club have shown huge improvements under Dyche. This has included drawing to Spurs and beating league leaders Arsenal at home.

Hopefully the club can recreate this magic at home. The last two games of the season for Everton are huge as they play Wolves and Bournemouth. These are two other sides embroiled in the relegation battle.

27 points with nine games to play isn’t bad, but another issue for the club is the teams around them have games in hand. If they win them, it would see Everton in the relegation zone before the end of the week.

Dyche is a great manager to have in charge for these situations. He will be hoping to keep the club up and push on next season.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

