Sky Sports pundit urges Everton to sign £25m striker today











Sky Sports pundit David Prutton thinks that Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres would be an ideal signing for Everton.

Sean Dyche has just taken over and needs signings on the final day of the transfer window to boost his squad for the relegation battle.

Prutton says that the towering Swede would be ideal, but the Sky Blues have slapped a £25 million asking price on his head.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Everton told to sign Gyokeres

He said: “He can occupy a back four on his own.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he knows where the goal is and he has a work ethic that I think Everton would absolutely adore right now and he would make a wonderful addition, although Coventry love him to bits!”

Players like Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have made the jump from the Championship to the Premier League impressively but it is not easy.

It would be a bit of a gamble to go in that direction at this stage but they have not replaced the goals of Richarlison since he left in the summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a huge asset to Dyche if fit and firing but that has hardly been the case since he went to Euro 2020.

Coventry also would not want to lose their top man at this stage, even if £25 million would allow them to reinvest across their squad.