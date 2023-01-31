Sky Sports pundit thinks Arsenal are going make an 'outrageous' signing today











Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has had his say on Arsenal’s interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal clearly want a midfielder and they are seemingly willing to go big to sign Caicedo, although the Seagulls are really reluctant to sell.

Caicedo has also publicly pushed for a move but Brighton have no financial imperative to sell, especially with so little time in the window to find a replacement.

Hendrie thinks the money being quoted for Caicedo is ‘outrageous’ as Arsenal look to bolster their squad for their title push.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hendrie on Arsenal interest in Caicedo

He said: “It’s a bit of a gamble for me, it really is. The Caicedo deal – we were talking outrageous – that has gone ridiculous, I think it might happen, I really do.

“I think that the way they have got to that stage, where they are so close to getting the deal over the line, it wouldn’t surprise me if that does happen.

“But the Jorginho thing, that would just be a stop-gap to fill the boats of Partey, if he is injured.”

It does seem like Caicedo is going to be a hugely expensive deal to try and do but Arsenal seem to think the midfielder is worth it.

The fee could get towards or even beyond the club-record fee set by Nicolas Pepe and would be a real statement of intent.

Is he worth it? Only time will tell if Arsenal do manage to get this one over the line before the end of the window today.