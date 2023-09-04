Sky Sports pundit thinks 21-year-old should’ve signed for West Ham over Chelsea this summer

Phil Bardsley has suggested that Chelsea new-boy Cole Palmer should have signed for West Ham instead this summer.

Bardsley was speaking on Sky Sports News following Palmer’s switch to West London from Manchester City and raised concerns over the move.

West Ham moved to bolster David Moyes’ squad significantly over the summer as they snapped up the likes of Mohamed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

Of course, the Hammers lost their former skipper Declan Rice but have enjoyed a promising start to the new season.

As for Chelsea, they were as busy as ever in the market and smashed the British transfer record once again to land Moises Caicedo. The Blues also made a surprise move for Cole Palmer and landed the talented youngster for a fee worth £42.5 million.

But Bardsley believes Palmer would have been better off at a club like West Ham or Tottenham at this stage of his career.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Bardsley says Palmer should’ve signed for West Ham

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bardsley claimed Palmer is unlikely to play regularly at Chelsea due to stern competition for a place in Pochettino’s side.

He said: “That’s the one, you’re talking about regular football Palmer wanting, if you’re going to go to Chelsea it’s probably highly unlikely he’s going to play ahead of Sterling or Nkunku on the left.

“So I don’t know I was thinking maybe a West Ham or a Spurs may have suited him at this stage of his career, but it is his choice and City’s choice as well.”

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Palmer had impressed for City during the early stages of the campaign as he netted in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup final.

The 21-year-old also played a key for England’s Under-21s side as they lifted the European Championships over the summer.

It seemed like the right time for the Englishman to move on in search of regular playing time and it remains to be seen whether or not he will get that opportunity at Chelsea.

Of course, Pochettino has a brilliant track record when it comes to developing talented youngsters.

He will face stern competition for a place in the side but his versatility may be of use as he’s able to operate as a No10 or off the right-hand side.