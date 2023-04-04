Sky Sports pundit spotted £20m Tottenham player going absolutely mad at Cristian Romero last night











Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman spotted Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg going absolutely mad at Cristian Romero last night.

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Monday night after another frustrating display.

Spurs found themselves in a brilliant position in the second-half after Everton had been reduced to 10 men.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off after he appeared to push Harry Kane in the face, then just minutes later the Spurs talisman got on the scoresheet.

Kane made no mistake from the spot as he sent his England teammate Jordan Pickford the wrong way after Romero had initially won the penalty.

Yet, just a few minutes after Spurs took the lead, Hojbjerg wasn’t happy with the Argentine’s attempts to play out from the back.

Hojbjerg spotted going mad at Romero last night

Romero received the ball from Hugo Lloris in a difficult position as he found himself with two Everton players around him.

The 24-year-old took a couple of touches before playing the ball to Eric Dier, who then attempted to clear the ball but played it straight back to the Toffees.

Fortunately for Spurs, Demarai Gray’s effort went straight into Lloris’ hands, but Goodman spotted Hojbjerg berating Romero after the shot.

“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is having a right pop at Romero,” Goodman said while co-commentating on Sky Sports.

“The goalkeeper puts him in a difficult situation, there’s no urgency really from the central defender just to clear the ball away.”

Spurs were eventually undone by a brilliant long-range effort from Michael Keane in the second-half, which denied them a vital three points in the race for the top-four.

Cristian Stellini will be disappointed with how his side reacted to taking the lead, especially as they were playing against 10 men.

Of course, Lucas Moura was also sent off for a reckless challenge just minutes after his introduction, which didn’t help Tottenham.

But the north Londoners only themselves to blame as they invited Sean Dyche’s side onto them after taking the lead.

Despite the change in the dugout after Antonio Conte’s departure, it was much of the same from Spurs and that should come as no surprise considering most of his coaching staff are still at the club.

