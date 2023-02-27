Sky Sports pundit slams 'pathetic' Tottenham star Emerson Royal against Chelsea











Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has slammed Tottenham’s Emerson Royal for his actions against Chelsea this weekend.

Royal was involved in the boiling point moment of the game. He got involved in the Hakim Ziyech red card and went to ground after a brush to the face from the Chelsea man.

In the end, Ziyech saw his red card overturned. But speaking on Sky Sports just now, Stephen Warnock feels Royal should be embarrassed by how he went down.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

“I thought it was embarrassing from Emerson Royal. I was so angry when I saw it. I’m thinking you’re on VAR now, everyone can see what you’re doing. To go down off that,” Warnock ranted.

“So he instigates the whole thing. Running in and banging into the back of Ziyech. If it was the other way round he’d have hit the deck and gone down. Ziyech just took it, turned around and shoves him and catches him. The way he hit the ground I’m thinking what you trying to instigate. I thought it was pathetic from Emerson Royal. I was made up it got overturned. Straight away I thought you’ve tried to kid the ref here. I was furious.”

Royal had a good game in the main and has drawn praise for his efforts. However, he did try and get Ziyech off and it was clear in the replays.

TBR’s View: Emerson Royal tarnished a good display

Stephen Warnock is bang on here really. It’s all well and good trying to win the game and doing all you can but this was a bit ridiculous from Royal.

There was absolutely no need to go down and when he looks back, he should be embarrassed.

It’s a shame as well. Royal had had a good game and is coming into his own at Spurs. Hopefully, he looks back on this and tries to get it out of his game.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images