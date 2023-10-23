Sky Sports pundit shocked by what 25-year-old Everton player did v Liverpool this weekend

Everton lost to Liverpool this weekend as a controversial game at Anfield ended up in another home win for the Reds.

Mo Salah’s double, including one from the penalty spot, ensured Liverpool’s fine start to the season continued at the expense of their rivals. Of course, there were some big talking points in the game, including a decision not to send Ibrahima Konate off for a cynical challenge on Everton’s Beto.

However, rather than crticise Konate, former Liverpool man Stephen Warnock was baffled by Beto’s decision to go down, rather than go in on goal.

Sky Sports pundit unimpressed by Beto going down after Konate challenge

Speaking on Sky Sports this morning, former Reds left-back Warnock picked out the Everton striker for not doing enough to stay on his feet.

“The other thing is, why is Beto going down? He’s actually into the Liverpool half and he’s going to go in one on one. There’s no reason for Beto to go down at all. It was such a cynical foul. I mean how it’s not a yellow card. It’s a terrible decision,” Warnock said.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Beto should have kept going

It’s easier to say it in hindsight and who knows, maybe the speed of play and the touch he got was enough to take the £30m Everton man down.

However, if he could have stayed up at all, then Warnock is right here in that Beto should have carried on.

If you look at further angles of the challenge he has acres of space to run into and get a chance one on one with Alisson.

Right now, it matters little. But Beto will probably be looking at this and wondering if he perhaps could have done a bit more to try and get a goal.