Sky Sports pundit shares what he's heard about Patrick Vieira's replacement at Crystal Palace











Crystal Palace have parted ways with Patrick Vieira this morning as Steve Parish is once again tasked with finding a new manager.

Vieira leaves Palace after a dismal run has seem them fail to win in 2023. A run of games with no goals and barely any chances created has left fans at Selhurst Park frustrated. Palace remain 12th, but have scored just once in their last five PL fixtures.

Of course, eyes will now turn to who replaces Vieira. And speaking on Sky Sports just now, former midfielder Darren Ambrose claims those close to the club have told him no rash decision will be made.

“Short-term, I’ve tried reaching out to a few people at the club who I’m close to and they’ve said that a decision won’t be made until after the Arsenal game,” Ambrose said.

“I think short-term you might see a return for Shaun Derry. I think Paddy McCarthy, former teammate of mine, those two will get the team going for the Arsenal game. Looking further ahead, I know Rafa Benitez might be sniffing around the job short-term.”

Roy Hodgson is another name who has been mentioned as a potential interim option.

TBR’s View: Palace face a tricky call in replacing Patrick Vieira

This is a tough one for Parish and Palace to get right really. We are now in March, with a two week break coming up for internationals, and just 11 games of the season to go.

Obviously, those 11 games are enough to get Palace in or out of trouble. Despite being 12th, they are just three points above the drop zone, which is a worry.

Parish will either need to get someone in for the long haul. Or, he needs to go for the best person for the job who can come in and impact the club over two months. Staying up is the priority, so if that means paying big for a Benitez or similar, then it might need to be done.