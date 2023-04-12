Sky Sports pundit says he'll get criticised after claim about Arsenal' Aaron Ramsdale











Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has lavished praise on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his phenomenal performance against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners were cruising in the first half thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. They looked in complete control of the game, but Mo Salah’s goal before the break changed everything.

Liverpool absolutely battered Arsenal in the second half, but Ramsdale saved the day.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sky Sports pundit raves about Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale

The xG scoreline of Liverpool vs Arsenal read 4.78-1.81. Mo Salah, on his own, generated an xG of 2.42 – the most he has ever in a single game.

We know you’re tired of stats, but here’s another one, courtesy of The xG Philosophy: “Liverpool created 1.85(xG) more against Arsenal than they did in their 7-0 win against Manchester United.”

In all honesty, Arsenal should’ve been humiliated at Anfield last Sunday, but thanks to Ramsdale, they came away from the toughest ground in the country with a valuable point.

Warnock was really impressed by Ramsdale, and he believes there’s no other English goalkeeper on his level now.

He said on The Football Show on Sky Sports (10/04/23), as quoted by HITC: “I think when we look back on previous top teams who have had great goalkeepers, who often win titles, you need big performances at grounds like Anfield, the Etihad and Old Trafford to get you over the line.

“Those saves were incredible. I know this has been a contentious subject, and I always get a little bit of stick about it, I think he’s the best in England. I think he is England’s number one.

“He is brilliant with his feet. Calm under pressure. He expects to make big saves because he has improved immensely since he has gone to Arsenal.

“This isn’t the only game, where you have looked at Aaron Ramsdale and said ‘he’s outstanding. He has saved Arsenal or he has gained Arsenal three points’. There have been other games down the line.”

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale – Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

The Aaron Ramsdale vs Nick Pope vs Jordan Pickford debate has been an ongoing one for a long, long time now.

All three of them are excellent goalkeepers, and the first two have especially been remarkable for Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League this season.

Ramsdale certainly deserves an opportunity with England as their main man, especially if he goes on and wins the Premier League title with Arsenal this season.

However, knowing Gareth Southgate, that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

