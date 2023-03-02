Sky Sports pundit says Arsenal star would win Ballon d'Or if he was at Real Madrid











Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after his performance against Everton last night.

The Gunners battered the Toffees 4-0 in what went from a tricky game to a very comfortable one. Sean Dyche’s men played well for most of the first half, but it was all Arsenal after Saka’s opener.

Bothroyd believes the 21-year-old is among the best wingers in the world now.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka would win the Ballon d’Or if he was at Real Madrid

Every Arsenal fan has known how good Bukayo Saka is for years, and the rest of the world is realising it now.

The Englishman, still only 21, has 10 goals and nine assists to his name in the Premier League already this season. That is a phenomenal return for a wide player, especially someone of his age.

Saka was the difference-maker for Arsenal once again last night. He scored a fantastic goal to break the deadlock in the 40th minute, before catching Idrissa Gueye on the ball and setting up Gabriel Martinelli for his first goal.

Bothroyd, who was watching the game, was beyond impressed with Saka, and he claimed that the Arsenal number seven doesn’t quite get the praise he deserves.

He said on Sky Sports: “Saka is one of the best wingers in the world. Let’s get it right.

“He doesn’t get enough praise. If he was playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, he would be up for Ballon d’Or awards.

“He has been fantastic this year. He’s such a young player as well but he’s Arsenal’s talisman and he’s made a big, big difference today.”

TBR View:

That is a big claim by Bothroyd, but you can’t really disagree, can you?

Bukayo Saka is playing for Arsenal in the toughest league in the world and impresses almost every week. He is a phenomenal winger, who can not just score goals but can create chances for his teammates as well.

20 direct goal contributions in 25 Premier League games is an outrageous return for a player who’s still only 21. He could take his tally up to 30 if keeps going, which would be an extraordinary achievement.

Arsenal are now five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. The title is in their hands, and if Saka keeps playing as he has been, they should get over the line.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

