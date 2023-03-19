Sky Sports pundit praises 'magnificent' Martin Odegaard as Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace











Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison says Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard completely ran the show against Crystal Palace today.

The Gunners were looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points, but they got off to a rocky start at the Emirates Stadium.

Aaron Ramsdale was forced to make a brilliant save to deny Wilfried Zaha an opener for Palace after the visitors made a promising start in north London.

But Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring with a wonderful finish on his weaker foot and Arsenal really stepped it up thereafter.

Bukayo Saka doubled their lead just before half-time after he had also set up Martinelli for the opener. But it was Odegaard who impressed Morrison during the opening period.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Morrison lauds Odegaard

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Morrison waxed lyrical about Odegaard’s display from the middle of the park.

“Odegaard’s been magnificent,” he said. “He’s dominated possession. His touch looks like a player full of confidence.”

“He’s some player at the moment,” he added.

Morrison also reflected on Arsenal’s first-half performance and said that Odegaard was ‘running the show’.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has really stepped up his game this season and has consistently provided a touch of class in midfield for Mikel Arteta.

The £30 million man didn’t get on the scoresheet or provide an assist today, but he was heavily involved in Arsenal’s best moments.

Granit Xhaka extended Arsenal’s lead at the beginning of the second-half, but Palace did grab a goal back through Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Gunners continued to dominate the game though and Saka grabbed his second of the afternoon to restore a three goal lead.

Arteta will be delighted with his side’s display, especially after their Europa League exit on Thursday evening. Arsenal will now head into the international break with an eight point lead at the top of the table.

