Sky Sports pundit offers up ‘brilliant’ Dominik Szboszlai verdict at Liverpool

Liverpool got their season up and running properly yesterday with a fine 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Despite going down to ten men after losing Alexis Mac Allister, the Reds had enough in the tank to see off the Cherries and make it one from one at Anfield.

Of course, Liverpool fans got to cast their eye over a number of new players. Mac Allister’s home debut ended in a nightmare but there was also home bows for both Dominik Szboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Szoboszlai impressed once again, winning a penalty and having the shot which led to a goal.

And speaking before the game, Sky Sports’ Clinton Morrison believes Szoboszlai will prove to be a fine addition for the Reds.

“He looks promising. Him and Mac Allister were good but as we say they both like to get forward,” Morrison said.

“He looks comfortable in possession. He just glides with the football and I think he’s brilliant. I thought he was really positive. Good signs for Liverpool. He’s a good player and it’s a tough place to go to Stamford Bridge and he done ever so well. I thought all the stuff that he showed on the day was really positive and I think he’ll be a brilliant signing for Liverpool.”

Szoboszlai can star for Liverpool

As Morrison pointed out, there were signs against Chelsea and against Bournemouth, he once again showed how good he can be.

Szoboszlai looks very much a Liverpool player and over the course of the season, you suspect he will get goals and assists aplenty.

He might have cost around £60m, but given how much money some midfielders are going for right now, he could end up being a bargain.