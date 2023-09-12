Sky Sports pundit loved what he saw from ‘excellent’ Arsenal star on international duty

One Arsenal player was massively praised for his performance on international duty last night in England’s victory over Scotland.

Arsenal had an abundance of stars playing for their nations during the international break. One of them was midfielder and summer signing Declan Rice.

The central midfielder is a key player in Gareth Southgate’s setup and it is no shock that he started both the game against Ukraine and the game tonight against Scotland.

He was a key component in the England team in their win over rivals Scotland and Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie was massively impressed by what he saw of the player.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sky Sports pundit massively praises Declan Rice

The Arsenal midfielder has looked great in the Premier League this season and scored a crucial goal in the 3-1 victory over Manchester United just before the break.

Speaking via Sky Sports, Lee Hendrie said: “Declan Rice has been excellent. Scotland haven’t laid a glove on England.”

It is no shock to see the English midfielder receive such praise following a good performance. With Kalvin Phillips playing as the defensive midfielder, it allowed Rice a bit more attacking freedom and it worked perfectly.

Not only could Rice continue to nullify the attacking threat from Scotland but he was also able to attack himself and this helped England dominate parts of the game.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

If Rice continues to perform at such a high level then he can be a massively important player for England at the European Championships in the summer of 2024.

Rice looks a top signing for Arsenal and fans of the club will be hoping that he continues to have a huge positive impact for the club throughout the season.