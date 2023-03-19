Sky Sports pundit left amazed by 21-year-old Arsenal player vs Crystal Palace today











Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison was left amazed by Gabriel Martinelli’s goal for Arsenal against Crystal Palace today.

The Gunners put in a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium as they thrashed Patrick Vieira’s old side 4-1.

Mikel Arteta’s men bounced back from their Europa League exit with an empathic performance and moved eight points clear of the top of the Premier League.

Martinelli opened the scoring with a delightful finish on his weaker foot just before the half hour mark and it came at the perfect time after Arsenal had started quite slowly.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, the 21-year-old missed a crucial penalty on Thursday night which led to the Gunners exiting Europe.

But he bounced back immediately today as he starred alongside Bukayo Saka. And Morrison was impressed with the Brazilian’s first-half goal.

Morrison amazed by ‘outstanding’ Martinelli goal

Speaking on Sky Sports News today, Morrison raved about Martinelli’s finishing against Palace.

“The finish is outstanding,” he said. “He shifts it to his left and drills it in the bottom corner. We said it before, that right-hand side, go and play someone who’s got pace because Martinelli can do that to anybody.

“But Joel Ward hasn’t been playing and we know he’s getting older in age, but it’s a fantastic finish. Once Martinelli gets into that [position], the finish is magnificent.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s front-three were all in brilliant form once again today and while Saka starred, Martinelli’s display will leave Arteta pleased.

The youngster has now bagged six goals in his last six appearances for the Gunners after he was struggling since the turn of the year.

Martinelli’s upturn in form couldn’t have come at a better time for Arteta’s side and they are now in a commanding position in the title race.

Arsenal will head into the international break eight points clear at the top of the pile, leaving Manchester City with no room to slip up.

