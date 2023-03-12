Sky Sports pundit lauds 'magic' Gabriel Jesus ahead of Arsenal v Fulham











Jay Bothroyd has lauded the return of Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal prepare to take on Fulham this afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Jesus is back in the Arsenal squad and is on the bench for the Gunners. It’s a huge boost for Mikel Arteta, who has had to make do without his big summer signing since before the World Cup.

Now Jesus is back, it gives Arsenal another option and in reality, will feel like a new signing.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

And speaking on Sky after the team news was announced, Arsenal supporting pundit Jay Bothroyd admitting he was delighted to see Jesus back.

“It’s an absolute dream. This guy. Jesus I think is our best player. He links up the team so well. He’s got that extra bit of magic and to have him back in the run-in is huge,” Bothroyd said.

“It’s difficult as you need match fitness and you need games. If he gets 20/30 minutes here and there. It might be Jesus coming on for Trossard today. Having him back is a massive boost for the team. I think he makes all the players play better. He’s like that gel that brings them all together.”

Jesus will be desperate to play some part today. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta uses the Brazilian.

TBR’s View: Gabriel Jesus return is massive for Arsenal

What a boost this is for the Gunners. Gabriel Jesus was brilliant before his injury and it has to be said, his return is a massive blessing.

It’s come at just the right time as well. Arsenal are a couple of games from a much-needed break and this gives them the chance to look at Jesus more closely before that break.

Jesus will likely get some minutes today. He can affect the game if it’s not going well, while if Arsenal are cruising, then it’s a nice way to introduce him as well.