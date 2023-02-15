Sky Sports pundit hails 'magnificent' Grealish goal as Manchester City win at Arsenal











Manchester City winger Jack Grealish earned praise from Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson during their win over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Citizens leapfrogged the Gunners to return to the top of the Premier League table after a convincing victory at the Emirates Stadium.

City took the lead in the 24th minute, Kevin De Bruyne making the most of a poor Takehiro Tomiyasu back pass to lash home from outside the box.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal then restored parity close to half time with a controversial penalty after Ederson was adjudged to have brought Eddie Nketiah down.

Just before the hour mark, VAR denied Manchester City a penalty. Erling Haaland was deemed to be offside ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes hauling him down.

‘Going mad’

Nonetheless, Pep Guardiola’s charges remained focused and went on to retake the lead midway through the second half.

Haaland found Ilkay Gundogan to his right. He duly set Grealish up for the final finish via a Tomiyasu deflection.

The £270,000-a-week ace celebrated in style upon grabbing his fifth goal contribution from nine matches.

“It’s a magnificent finish,” Dawson said on Soccer Special (15/2/23, 21:05). “Jack Grealish is going mad!”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Haaland then went on to put City out of Arsenal’s reach with just eight minutes to go.

The Norway international slammed home from close range after great work from Ilkay Gundogan and De Bruyne.

A clinical, ruthless performance from the reigning champions to finally depose the Gunners off the top.

There’s still a long way to go in the title race. And Arsenal do have a game in hand on the Etihad Stadium side.

Nonetheless, the momentum is now with Manchester City.

And Grealish, whose form has been amazing since returning from the World Cup, could play a huge role at the business end of the campaign.