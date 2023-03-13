Sky Sports presenter shares what the VAR was saying after denying Wolves a penalty vs Newcastle











Sky Sports presenter David Jones has shared what the VAR said after denying Wolverhampton Wanderers a penalty against Newcastle United yesterday.

Eddie Howe’s men managed to pick up a 2-1 win at St James’ Park, but Julen Lopetegui’s men will feel the game could have panned out differently.

Nick Pope brought down Raul Jimenez in the penalty area early in the first-half, but the appeals from Wolves’ players were waved away by referee Andy Madley.

Much to the frustration of Lopetegui and his side, the VAR officials did not advise Madley to check the incident on-field.

And last night on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, Jones shared what the VAR said after denying Wolves a penalty.

Jones shares what the VAR said after Wolves penalty incident

Jamie Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink both agreed that they felt Pope was ‘lucky’ to get away with the challenge.

The pair couldn’t believe that the VAR officials, Tony Harrington and Constantine Hatzidakis, did not advise Madley to review the challenge.

But Jones explained: “Because they’ve [VAR] said it wasn’t a clear and obvious error.”

Wolves have every right to feel hard done by as it seemed clear enough that Pope had taken Jimenez out.

Lopetegui’s side were denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and the Newcastle shot stopper could have even been sent off after his error.

It’s fair to say that the Wolves boss wasn’t impressed with the decision after the game either, as he said it was a ‘very clear penalty and red card’.

Wolves did eventually get back into the game in the second-half after Kieran Trippier gifted Hwang-Hee Chan an equaliser, which cancelled out Alexander Isak’s opener.

But Newcastle struck late through Miguel Almiron and sealed an important three points in their hunt for Champions League football.

The game could have been a whole different prospect for Wolves had Pope been sent off in the first-half and they had been awarded a penalty.

It’s easy to understand why Lopetegui was frustrated with the decision, especially with the Wanderers sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

