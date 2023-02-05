Sky Sports man praises 'outstanding' Anthony Gordon on Newcastle debut











Sky Sports commentator Andy Hinchcliffe was left very impressed with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon yesterday and said he looked ‘really sharp’ on his debut.

Newcastle dropped two points at home to West Ham United after Lucas Paqueta cancelled out Callum Wilson’s early goal.

The Magpies certainly weren’t at their best and a draw was a fair result in the end as West Ham bounced back well after going a goal down.

Bruno Guimaraes was a big miss for Eddie Howe’s side as the Brazilian is currently serving a three-match ban after being sent-off during their 2-1 win over Southampton earlier this week.

Despite the draw, Howe will be encouraged by Gordon’s cameo display as the winger looked bright after coming off the bench.

And the former Everton youngster was on the receiving end of some praise from Hinchcliffe on Sky Sports.

Hinchcliffe impressed by Gordon debut

Gordon replaced Allan Saint-Maximin in the 69th minute and it didn’t take him long to get involved in the action.

The Englishman immediately picked up the ball and drove Newcastle forward, which left Hinchliffe impressed.

“Anthony Gordon’s first involvement as a Newcastle player is really sharp. He fizzes that ball forward and gets on the move,” he said.

Gordon nearly registered his first assist within minutes of coming off the bench. He played a brilliant through ball to Wilson, who looked set to have another goal scoring opportunity before Nayef Aguerd denied him with a superb last-ditch tackle.

“Brilliant attacking play from Anthony Gordon,” Hinchliffe said while co-commentating on the game.

He added: “This touch and pass from Gordon is outstanding.”

Saint-Maximin failed to make a big impact on the game before being replaced by the new-boy and Gordon may have already staked his claim for a place in Howe’s starting line-up.

The Englishman struggled at Everton this season after getting off to a promising start to the campaign. But he seems like the right fit for Howe’s style of play and it will be intriguing to see how he develops at St James’ Park.

