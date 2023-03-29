Sky Sports journalist shares what Fabio Paratici is still able to do at Tottenham despite ban











Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has shared what Fabio Paratici is still able to do at Tottenham Hotspur despite him being banned by FIFA today.

Paratici has had a 30-month ban from football activity extended worldwide by FIFA, after his old side Juventus were found guilty of false accounting back in January.

Tottenham’s managing director of football will now be forced to step away from his role at the north London club, according to The Guardian.

It comes after Paratici’s ban was initially imposed in Italy, but with the news that it has now been extended by FIFA, his future at Tottenham looks uncertain.

Now, Kaveh has shared that the Italian will only be able to attend meetings within Tottenham while his ban is active.

What Paratici is still able to do at Tottenham despite ban

Speaking on Sky Sports today, Kaveh provided an update of Paratici’s situation at Tottenham following FIFA’s decision to extend his ban.

“Well, to put it simply – he may have to leave his job at Tottenham because if you look at what happened, he’s been banned from football by FIFA now,” the journalist said.

“This ban applies worldwide and if you look at what his job is at Tottenham, there is a lot of his job he simply will not be able to do now. For instance, he won’t be able to take part in transfer negotiations.

“He won’t be able to speak to agents. He can take part internally in meetings at Tottenham. But that seems to be it. So, we’re waiting for some comment, some sort of clarification from Tottenham. We’ve contacted them, but at the moment they are not saying anything.”

Of course, Tottenham will be searching for a new manager over the coming weeks after the departure of Antonio Conte on Sunday evening.

It seems that Paratici will be forced to step away from the managerial hunt, as well as any transfer activity inside the club.

If Paratici is limited to only attending meetings within Tottenham, it seems highly unlikely that he will remain in his role as managing director of football.

While the Italian has had some success in terms of his recruitment, surely it would be for the best for Tottenham if they were to find a replacement.

Spurs have been grabbing the headlines over the past couple of weeks, mainly for all of the wrong reasons. And the news that Paratici has been banned from football activity worldwide will only keep the club in the spotlight for longer, especially if they take their time over their decision on his future.

