Sky Sports journalist shares update on Chelsea pursuit of Moises Caicedo

Everyone knows by now that Chelsea want to sign Moises Caicedo and Sky Sports have shared a new update on their pursuit of the player.

Chelsea have been after the midfielder for the whole transfer window and it was already reported by Fabrizio Romano that an £80million bid had been rejected.

The Blues are desperate to improve their midfield and they see Caicedo, who is only 21 years-old as a perfect option.

The player has shone at Brighton and is already a very good player who has the potential to be a world-class star very soon.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Premier League

Sky Sports were able to bring us a new development in this heavily reported transfer saga. It doesn’t sound like great news for Chelsea.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge was on Sky Sports News. He said: “Brighton say they are not expecting any club to match their valuation of Moises Caicedo this transfer window. The valuation of the midfielder is £100million or upwards.

“Yesterday, it emerged on our show last night that an unnamed club approached Brighton about a deal for Caicedo. It’s understood Brighton have been impressed by his attitude whilst speculation around his future intensifies. He won the Player of the Year award the other night for Brighton.

“Now Chelsea’s latest bid of £80million fell well short of what Brighton were asking for and it was rejected immediately by the club. However, one source says they expect Chelsea to go back in with an improved bid.”

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

No doubt Caicedo is a top talent. With Chelsea splashing the cash over the last year or so it is understandable to see Brighton stand firm.

Chelsea have spent big on certain players and it would no be a shock to see them do it again as they look to sign one of their top targets.