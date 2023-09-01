Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor has confirmed Mohamed Salah is training as normal with Liverpool, despite a huge bid from Saudi Arabia today.

O’Connor was speaking on Sky Sports this afternoon and shared an update on Salah’s future amid interest from Al Ittihad.

The Saudi Pro League outfit have seen a £150 million offer for the Egyptian star rejected by Liverpool today.

Salah’s future has dominated the headlines towards the end of the summer and Al Ittihad have officially tested Liverpool’s resolve.

The Reds have no intention of selling their star man at such a late stage in the window, despite Salah reportedly being open to the move.

Yet, O’Connor says the winger was back in training with Liverpool today and has shown no signs of pushing for a move.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Salah spotted in Liverpool training

Speaking on Sky Sports, O’Connor claims Salah is currently being put through his paces ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

“No sign of Mo Salah agitating for a move,” the journalist said. “He’s out there on the training pitch at the moment, Liverpool are continuing their preparations for Aston Villa.

“That bid has come in, but Liverpool have rejected it. And Liverpool staying true to their word Jurgen Klopp gave us earlier today.

“He said: ‘The situation remains Mo Salah isn’t for sale’ and so it has played out.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Of course, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Salah has turned up for training as he was never likely to push for a move.

Liverpool have also stuck to their guns and remain adamant that Salah will not be on the move this summer.

It remains unclear whether Al Ittihad will return with an improved offer. But it would make little sense for the Reds to offload the 31-year-old with such little time to replace him.

It also seems likely that Salah will remain a key priority for Saud Arabian clubs next summer.