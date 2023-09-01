Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridges claims Tottenham Hotspur have explored the possibility of including Eric Dier in a deal to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

Bridges was speaking on Sky Sports News this morning and shared an update on Dier’s future from Tottenham’s training ground.

Spurs are looking to offload Dier before tonight’s deadline as the 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou.

He’s yet to feature under the Aussie this season and has missed out on four matchday squads so far.

It seems that Tottenham are looking to replace the Englishman with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. Indeed, The Athletic reports that Spurs have already lodged a bid to sign Kelly today.

And Bridges claims that while Tottenham have explored the possibility of involving Dier in a swap deal, the defender is keen on a move to Europe once his contract expires.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bridges on Dier future

Speaking on Sky Sports, Bridges shared the latest on Dier’s future ahead of tonight’s deadline.

“Now the interesting one is Eric Dier,” the journalist said. “We understand that Spurs have spoken to Bournemouth about the potential for their defender Lloyd Kelly and Dier going the other way.

“My understanding is that Dier is keen to stay here until the end of his contract and potentially look for a move to a European side when his contract runs out.”

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It would be ideal for Spurs if they could manage to involve Dier in a deal to sign Kelly.

But you can hardly blame Dier for wanting to explore his options and wait for a bigger move.

The Englishman’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he will undoubtedly receive more lucrative offers next summer.

Yet, Tottenham are clearly keen to offload him so it should be an intriguing few hours ahead when it comes to his future.