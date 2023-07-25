Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has noticed a change in Arsenal’s pre-season training after watching them today.

Reddy watched Mikel Arteta put his Arsenal players through their paces in the US on Tuesday following a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Gunners will be hoping to go one better this season after missing out on the Premier League title last time out.

Arteta has once again been backed by the Arsenal board in the transfer market, with the club moving to bring in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber already.

But after a disappointing defeat to United on Saturday, Arteta has upped the intensity of the training sessions at Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reddy notices change in Arsenal’s pre-season training

Speaking on Sky Sports, Reddy noticed a change in Arteta’s training in the US while watching their session today.

“So we’ve already seen that the session is much more intense than what we witnessed over in the East Coast,” the journalist said.

“We’ve noted a lot of drills that are very instruction heavy and tactically heavy – looking to make sure there’s always a free man.

“A few drills on how to bypass a high press, how to go long, so a lot of work happening behind us. But what Mikel Arteta wants to see is a strong reaction.”

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Arsenal kick off their season with a Community Shield clash against Manchester City next Sunday, but will face friendlies against Barcelona and Monaco beforehand.

Arteta will be aiming to have his players raring to go by the time the Premier League season gets underway.

The Gunners got off to a blistering start to the last campaign which saw them challenge for the title and Arteta will be hoping for similar this time around.