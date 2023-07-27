Sky Sports journalist claims West Ham are closing in on ‘exceptional’ signing

West Ham United are seemingly closing in on the signing of Carlos Borges from Manchester City.

Over the past few days, multiple reports have been claiming that the Hammers are on the verge of landing the winger.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported that West Ham were finalising terms with City for the signing of Borges.

The report suggested that the Hammers have agreed a £14million deal with the reigning Premier League champions.

The Citizens have reportedly also included a buyback clause in the deal for the 19-year-old talent.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on the state of play on GiveMeSport.

He reckons that the deal is in line with new West Ham director Tim Steidten’s transfer strategy.

Sheth also says he feels the deal will be done “sooner rather than later”.

He told GiveMeSport: “He’s a Portugal under-19 international who is very highly-rated.

“It is possibly a movement towards what Tim Steidten is trying to do.

“Scouring the Premier League as well as European football.

“He is trying to bring in not only experienced players, but young players for the future at West Ham United.

“I would expect that one to go through sooner rather than later.”

Our view

It’s good to hear that West Ham are seemingly so close on a deal for Borges.

The 19-year-old left-winger looks a very exciting talent, arguably one of the best in the City academy.

In 79 youth appearances for the club, Borges has registered an impressive 55 goals and 42 assists.

He was integral in helping the club lift four youth League titles. He was also the top goal scorer in the Premier League 2 competition last season.

In November last year, City U21 boss Brian Barry-Murphy deemed him an “exceptional lad and a great guy” whose “attacking qualities are obvious”.

Let’s hope that we get an official announcement soon to confirm that Borges will be playing in claret and blue.