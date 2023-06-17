Sky Sports journalist claims Tottenham want £13m Premier League defender

A Sky Sport journalist has suggested that Tottenham are scouting the market for a defender and this has led them to have an interest in Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to Lyall Thomas, Tosin Adarabioyo is among the centre-back options being considered by Tottenham this summer.

The club want to strengthen in defence and the Fulham defender only has one year left on his current contract at the Premier League club.

According to the Sky Sports journalist, the 25 year-old is open to moving this summer as he wants a new challenge away from Fulham.



Tottenham want Adarabioyo

It is no shock to see Spurs on the hunt for a new centre-back. They recently confirmed that Clermont Lenglet has left the club. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Davinson Sanchez will leave the club this summer.

Tottenham want some new defenders in and this makes sense due to the fact that they conceded 63 goals in the division during the last campaign. This was the sixth worst in the Premier League.

Adarabioyo had a good season at Fulham. Despite the club just being promoted the season prior, the defender helped them finish 10th in the Premier League.

The centre-back, who has a reported £13m price tag, featured 25 times in the Premier League. During these appearances, the club only lost 10 matches.

The player is a good age and has shown he can play in the division. He also has the potential to grow even more.

Although he may not start every match for Spurs, for the price he is available for, he would definitely add some strength to the defence.