Sky Sports journalist claims PL club in talks over ‘outstanding’ Aston Villa ace

The latest news has suggested that Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is attracting the interest of Premier League debutants Luton Town.

This latest update has come from Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas. Nakamba spent last season on loan at Luton and helped them get promoted to the Premier League.

The Sky Sports journalist reported on Luton’s interested in Aston Villa’s Nakamba. He said: “Luton are in talks to re-sign Marvellous Nakamba from Aston Villa.

“Wages are difficult to match for a permanent deal but club trying. Another loan maybe more likely.”

With Luton now in the top-flight, they desperately need players who will help improve their team so that they can try and avoid relegation.

(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Luton want Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba

Typically it is always a bit risky giving your players to Premier League rivals but this move looks like it makes sense for all parties.

Nakamba is no doubt surplus to requirements at Villa. This was proven by the fact that he was loaned out to a Championship side last season.

Meanwhile, the midfielder quickly became a fan-favourite on loan at Luton. This move means that he would still be able to play in the Premier League but he would now be a more consistent starter. Luton also need more quality.

It would no doubt be better for Villa if they were able to sell the ‘outstanding‘ midfielder.

The club will be in Europe next season and this means lots more fixtures. Due to this, they need to sell some of their fringe players in order to help them improve the quality of the squad.

Hopefully a move gets sorted for the benefit of all parties in the near future.