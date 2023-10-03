Sky Sports have just ruled out two managers from getting the Rangers job

Glasgow Rangers are currently looking for a new manager to fill the Ibrox hotseat.

Rangers parted company with Michael Beale after just 10 months in charge at Ibrox.

The Light Blues trail the Scottish Premiership leaders by seven points after their Ibrox weekend loss.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with a host of managers, with the rumour mill now in overdrive.

Sky Sports has just published an article about the state of play around the Ibrox manager search.

They ruled out two names that have been doing the rounds – Graham Potter and Ryan Lowe.

“Sky Sports News can confirm the likes of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe are not under consideration,” they wrote.

The likes of Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen, Frank Lampard and John Eustace remain linked with the Rangers hotseat. In fact, they’ve apparently expressed an interest in the Ibrox role.

Sky Sports have also reported that Rangers will not be making any appointment before Sunday’s Scottish Premiership encounter. The club board wants to focus on getting this appointment right.

Our view

Glasgow Rangers are now looking for their fourth different manager in two years.

Things have been largely disappointing at Ibrox since winning the title, so it’s absolutely crucial that Rangers get this appointment absolutely spot-on.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Gers really need to get a manager who’s used to the kind of pressure experienced in the Scottish Premiership, where even one or two league defeats are a huge deal.

Rangers could do with an experienced manager, both in terms of matches under his belt and also in terms of winning trophies and having that winning mentality.