Sky Sports expert pundit makes Arsenal claim when it comes to Mykhaylo Mudryk











Arsenal missed out on signing Mykhaylo Mudryk in January to Chelsea but it’s looking like a good decision at the moment.

The Gunners thought they’d all but tied up a deal for Mudryk in January. The player himself was even posting on his Instagram to hint he was excited by the move.

However, Chelsea’s bold new recruitment team got in there first and Mudryk quickly became a Blues player.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Of course, since then, Arsenal have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton. And speaking on Sky Sports this afternoon, Tim Sherwood claims that missing out on Mudryk might be a blessing for the Gunners.

“Recruitment has been brilliant. To bring in Trossard, who knows the Premier League inside out. You can hit the floor running you know exactly what you’re going to get. Mudryk looks like a good miss at the moment,” Sherwood said.

Mudryk has offered little so far in his Chelsea career despite making an exciting start off the bench at Liverpool.

Time will tell when it comes to the Ukrainian, who could flourish as Chelsea improve. But for now, Trossard definitely looks like the better option for Arsenal.

TBR’s View: Trossard over Mudryk is better for this moment

There is every chance that Mudryk goes on to become a better player than Leandro Trossard. But in terms of the here and now, the former Brighton man is what Arsenal needed.

He’s slotted in seamlessly to proceedings at The Emirates. His hat-trick of assists last week was a mark of how good he is.

At the time, Arsenal fans were fuming at missing out on Mudryk. But it now looks like a blessing in disguise as Trossard continues to produce the goods for the Gunners.

Certainly, if the title is won, then Arsenal fans will look back at January as the moment that potentially sealed it.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images